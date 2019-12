CJ Elleby scored 25 points and had 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season to lead Washington State to a 87-73 victory over Florida A&M.

Elleby also had three assists and shot 6 of 7 in the second period and 10 of 15 for the game to lead the Cougars to their fourth straight win.

Jeff Pollard added 12 points and Marvin Cannon scored 11 points and had eight rebounds for the Cougars.