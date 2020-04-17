Current Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Andre Dillard is helping the athletes at his alma mater.

Dillard helped cover the costs of care packages that were sent to every athlete at Washington State. The packages included strength and conditioning items, nutritional supplements and resistance bands. They were sent to all athletes across the 15 sports offered at Washington State.

The former Woodinville high school star was a third-team AP All-American selection his senior season at Washington State in 2018. He was the 22nd overall pick in last year’s draft by the Eagles and started four games as a rookie.