Eaddy scores 29 points, No. 20 USC beats Washington State

PULLMAN, Wash (AP) — Tahj Eaddy scored a season high 29 points, Evan Mobley had 20 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots and No. 20 Southern California beat Washington State 76-65 on Saturday night for its 10th straight victory over the Cougars.

The Trojans improved to 17-3 overall and 11-2 in the Pac-12. They have won six straight and 12 of their last 13 games.

They have held their last three opponents to 65 points or under.

Eaddy was 10 of 16 from the field.

His previous season high was against the Cougars on Jan. 16 when he scored 21 points.

Dishon Jackson scored a career high 18 points for the Cougars.