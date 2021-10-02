De Laura's return sparks Washington State past Cal 21-6

Jayden de Laura passed for three touchdowns, two to Calvin Jackson Jr. who made a spectacular one-handed grab near the corner of the end zone, and WSU beats Cal 21-6

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jayden de Laura passed for three touchdowns, two to Calvin Jackson Jr. who made a spectacular one-handed grab near the corner of the end zone, and Washington State beat California 21-6 on Saturday.

Playing for the first time since suffering a leg injury against Southern California two weeks ago, de Laura matched his career-best of 25 completions on 41 attempts for 219 yards with two interceptions to help the Cougars (2-3, 1-2 Pac-12) to their first win at Memorial Stadium since 2013.

Jackson finished with six catches for 53 yards.