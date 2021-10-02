x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Cougars

De Laura's return sparks Washington State past Cal 21-6

Jayden de Laura passed for three touchdowns, two to Calvin Jackson Jr. who made a spectacular one-handed grab near the corner of the end zone, and WSU beats Cal 21-6
Credit: AP
Washington State Cougars wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. (8) catches a touchdown pass in front of California Golden Bears cornerback Josh Drayden (20) in the first quarter during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jayden de Laura passed for three touchdowns, two to Calvin Jackson Jr. who made a spectacular one-handed grab near the corner of the end zone, and Washington State beat California 21-6 on Saturday. 

Playing for the first time since suffering a leg injury against Southern California two weeks ago, de Laura matched his career-best of 25 completions on 41 attempts for 219 yards with two interceptions to help the Cougars (2-3, 1-2 Pac-12) to their first win at Memorial Stadium since 2013. 

Jackson finished with six catches for 53 yards. 

De'Zhaun Stribling added an eight-yard score and Washington State's defense had five sacks and held the Golden Bears (1-4, 0-2) to 273 yards of offense.

Related Articles