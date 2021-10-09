De Laura leads Washington State over Oregon State 31-24

Jayden de Laura threw for a career-high 399 yards and three touchdowns as the Cougars beat the Beavers 31-24 on Saturday.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Jayden de Laura threw for a career-high 399 yards and three touchdowns as Washington State beat Oregon State 31-24 on Saturday.

Travell Harris caught eight passes for a career-high147 yards for the Cougars (3-3, 2-2 Pac-12), who beat Oregon State for the eighth consecutive time.

Receivers Joey Hobert and Lincoln Victor caught their first touchdowns for WSU.

The Cougars had two big 4th down plays against the Beavers in the final minute of the game.

The first one appeared to be an incomplete pass, but the referees called a defensive pass interference against the Cougars.

A few plays later, OSU faced a 4th and 19. WSU safety George Hicks III made a shoestring tackle on OSU running back Trey Lowe to come up a yard short of a first down. The Cougars took over on on downs and won the game.

On fourth-and-19, the Cougar defense escapes by a yard.#WSU defeats #OSU 31-24.

B.J. Baylor rushed for 145 yards and Deshaun Fenwick added 127 yards for Oregon State (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12), which saw its four-game winning streak broken.