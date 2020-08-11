de Laura accounts for 3 TDs; Washington St. beats Oregon St.

Jayden de Laura passed for two touchdowns and ran for a score in his college debut, leading the Cougars to a 38-28 victory over Oregon State.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jayden de Laura passed for two touchdowns and ran for a score in his college debut, leading Washington State to a 38-28 victory over Oregon State in the Pac-12 opener for both schools.

De Laura, a 6-foot, 195-pound freshman from Honolulu, completed 18 of 33 passes for 227 yards and also rushed for 43 yards.

Deon McIntosh had 147 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Cougars.