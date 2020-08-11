x
de Laura accounts for 3 TDs; Washington St. beats Oregon St.

Jayden de Laura passed for two touchdowns and ran for a score in his college debut, leading the Cougars to a 38-28 victory over Oregon State.
Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) throws past Oregon State inside linebacker Avery Roberts (34) and Washington State's Deon McIntosh (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Nov, 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jayden de Laura passed for two touchdowns and ran for a score in his college debut, leading Washington State to a 38-28 victory over Oregon State in the Pac-12 opener for both schools.

De Laura, a 6-foot, 195-pound freshman from Honolulu, completed 18 of 33 passes for 227 yards and also rushed for 43 yards. 

Deon McIntosh had 147 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Cougars. 

Tristan Gebbia passed for 329 yards and a touchdown, and Jermar Jefferson ran for 120 yards and three scores, but it wasn't enough for the Beavers, who haven't had a winning season since 2013.