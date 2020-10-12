Williams clutch at the line, WSU edges Idaho 61-58

PULLMAN, Wa. (AP) — Noah Williams scored 19 points, including a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left, and Washington State rallied out of a double-digit deficit for the third straight game to edge Idaho 61-58.

The Cougars trailed Idaho by as many as a 11 in the game and were down by nine when Williams kicked off a 19-0 run with four free throws. Andrej Jakimovski added a 3-pointer and a drive back-to-back, tying the game at 36-36. Isaac Bonton scored 12 for WSU with eight rebounds and Jakimovski scored 11.