Cougars USC game moved to Sunday

The Cougars football game with USC, that was scheduled for Friday, has been moved to Sunday night at 6pm.

The Pac-12 moved the game to help USC deal with Covid-19 issues that caused them to cancel this past weekend's game with Colorado. USC had issues with a position group and could not field a complete team.

Cougars game being moved to Sunday... https://t.co/8Yi5niWbHI — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) November 30, 2020

The Trojans reportedly had a few players test positive for Covid-19 and more in contact tracing protocol.

The conference hopes that by giving USC a few more days to prepare for the Cougars they can clear enough players to play.