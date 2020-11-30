Cougars USC game moved to Sunday

The Cougars football game with USC, that was scheduled for Friday, has been moved to Sunday night at 6pm.
The Pac-12 moved the game to help USC deal with Covid-19 issues that caused them to cancel this past weekend's game with Colorado. USC had issues with a position group and could not field a complete team.
The Trojans reportedly had a few players test positive for Covid-19 and more in contact tracing protocol.
The conference hopes that by giving USC a few more days to prepare for the Cougars they can clear enough players to play.