Cougars top 10 upset falls short against UCLA 68-66 in OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charisma Osborne scored 28 points and No. 8 UCLA withstood a smart play by No. 25 Washington State that forced overtime for a 68-66 victory.

Osborne had eight points in overtime as UCLA raised its record to 8-2.

The Bruins improved to 33-0 overall at home against Washington State.

The Cougars trailed by three points with 2 seconds left in regulation when star Charlisse Leger-Walker was fouled.

She made the first free throw, missed the second on purpose and her sister, Krystal Leger-Walker, got the rebound and hit a layup to send the game into OT.