Cougars fall to Stanford 75-60

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Oscar da Silva scored 17 of his 27 points in the second half and Stanford pulled away for a 75-60 win over Washington State.

The game was tied with six minutes to go on Andre Jakimovski's career-best fifth 3-pointer but Da Silva scored 10 of Stanford's final 17 points while the Cougars missed their final six shots and turned the ball over three times.

The vision by @ibonton13 to find @andrejjaki23 for the big three was today's Rolling Hills Eyecare Assist of the Game#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/CcCBBgZXEe — WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarMBB) January 10, 2021

Da Silva, the Pac-12's leading scorer, was 10-of-18 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds for his third straight double-double.