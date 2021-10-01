x
Cougars fall to Stanford 75-60

Oscar da Silva scored 17 of his 27 points in the second half and Stanford pulled away for a 75-60 win over Washington State.
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Oscar da Silva scored 17 of his 27 points in the second half and Stanford pulled away for a 75-60 win over Washington State.

The game was tied with six minutes to go on Andre Jakimovski's career-best fifth 3-pointer but Da Silva scored 10 of Stanford's final 17 points while the Cougars missed their final six shots and turned the ball over three times. 

Da Silva, the Pac-12's leading scorer, was 10-of-18 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds for his third straight double-double. 

Andrej Jakimovski scored a career-high 19 points and Isaaac Bonton had 18 points with seven assists for the Cougars.