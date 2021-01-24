Colorado rallies from 18 down, beats Washington State 70-59

Evan Battey had 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting and Colorado rallied from an 18-point, first-half deficit to beat Washington State 70-59.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Evan Battey had 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting, McKinley Wright IV added all 12 of his points in the second half, and Colorado rallied from an 18-point, first-half deficit to beat Washington State 70-59.

Jabari Walker scored eight and Wright added six of Colorado's 14 straight points to build its biggest lead at 66-48.

D'Shawn Schwartz added 11 points and Walker had nine. Wright added seven rebounds and five assists.