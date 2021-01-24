Colorado rallies from 18 down, beats Washington State 70-59

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Evan Battey had 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting, McKinley Wright IV added all 12 of his points in the second half, and Colorado rallied from an 18-point, first-half deficit to beat Washington State 70-59.
Jabari Walker scored eight and Wright added six of Colorado's 14 straight points to build its biggest lead at 66-48.
D'Shawn Schwartz added 11 points and Walker had nine. Wright added seven rebounds and five assists.
Isaac Bonton scored nine of his 21 points in the first eight minutes of the game while the Cougars (9-6, 2-6) made nine of their first 10 shots and jumped to a 23-5 lead.