Colorado holds off Washington State, 70-58

McKinley Wright IV scored 10 of his 16 points in the final eight-plus minutes and Colorado held on for a 70-58 win over Washington State.
Washington State center Dishon Jackson, right, picks up a loose ball in a scramble with Colorado guards D'Shawn Schwartz and Keeshawn Barthelemy, second from left, and Washington State guard Noah Williams during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — McKinley Wright IV scored 10 of his 16 points in the final eight-plus minutes, Jeriah Horne hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points,  and Colorado held on for a 70-58 win over Washington State. 

Wright made 11 of 11 from the free-throw line and finished with seven assists. The Cougars (9-6, 2-6) went scoreless for nearly six minutes as Colorado scored 20 consecutive points — including seven by Horne — to take a 29-11 lead with eight minutes left in the first half. 

Noah Williams had 15 points for the Cougars. WSU, who played without senior Isaac Bonton — the team's leader in scoring (18.0), assists (3.8) and steals (2.0) due to illness — have lost six games in a row.