Matt Bradley scored a career-high 26 points and had 10 rebounds, and California held off a late surge to beat Washington State 73-66 for the Golden Bears' first win in nearly a month.

Paris Austin added 17 points and Grant Anticevich scored 12 to help the California end a four-game losing streak.

CJ Elleby had 22 points and nine rebounds for Washington State. Noah Williams scored a career high 16. A total of four players hit double figures for WSU.

Bradley shot 10 of 14 and had a one-handed fast break dunk off a pass from Joel Brown that put the Bears ahead by 13 early in the second half.

The Cougars are now 10-6 on the season, 1-2 in Pac-12 play.