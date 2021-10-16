x
Cougars

Borghi leads Washington State over Stanford 34-31

Max Borghi scored with 1:30 left in the game as the Cougars came back to beat Stanford 34-31 in what was possibly the last game for WSU coach Nick Rolovich.
Credit: AP
Washington State coach Nick Rolovich, right, hugs defensive lineman Jesus Echevarria after the team's NCAA college football game against Stanford, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 34-31. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Max Borghi scored on a 2-yard run with 1:30 left in the game as Washington State came back to beat Stanford 34-31 in what was possibly the last game for WSU coach Nick Rolovich because of his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccination. 

The state of Washington has set a deadline of Monday for all public employees — including the Cougars' coach — to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. 

Rolovich has applied for a religious exemption and his future with the team hangs on the answer. 

Rolovich, who is the highest paid state employee at more than $3 million per year, has refused to be vaccinated for unspecified reasons, in defiance of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's mandate.

Quarterback Jayden de Laura throws for 289 yards and three touchdowns.

The Cougars have now defeated Stanford in 5 straight games.  It's the longest streak against Stanford since 1964.

