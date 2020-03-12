x
Bonton, Rodman help Washington St. beat Oregon St. 59-55

Credit: AP
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Isaac Bonton had 15 points, seven assists and three steals, DJ Rodman scored all his career-high 13 points in the second half, and Washington State beat Oregon State 59-55. 

Alzaj Kunc and Noah Williams scored 12 points apiece for WSU (3-0, 1-0 Pac-12). 

Rodman scored all his points during a 24-7 run and his third 3-pointer capped the spurt a 53-46 with 5:47 to go. 

Zach Reichle scored 12 points and Warith Alatishe added 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for Oregon State (2-1, 0-1).