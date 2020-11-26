Bonton rallies Cougars past Texas Southern 56-52

Isaac Bonton scored 21 of his 28 points in the second half to rally Washington State past Texas Southern for a 56-52 win in the season opener for both teams.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Isaac Bonton scored 21 of his 28 points in the second half to rally Washington State past Texas Southern for a 56-52 win in the season opener for both teams.

FINAL: Cougars outlast Texas Southern, 56-52.



Isaac Bonton leads the Cougs with 28 points.



pic by: Bob Hubner, Washington State University pic.twitter.com/UEJXzI8xZ0 — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) November 26, 2020

Bonton scored 16 points during the Cougars' 19-3 run to take a 50-42 lead with 5:15 left in the game.

.@ibonton13 starting to feel it as the senior drills his third triple of the night#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/EyUBC9yyKN — WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarMBB) November 26, 2020

Texas A&M transfer John Walker III, Galen Alexander and Michael Weathers each scored 10 for Texas Southern.

Jaz making it happen, the foul and the finish for the Coug

Vet#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/WMoM0qfZKY — WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarMBB) November 26, 2020

Cougars coach Kyle Smith was cleared in time to join the team on the bench. Smith had tested positive for Covid-19. He isolated for ten days, but he says it was rough to be away from the team.