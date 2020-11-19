Blazers take Washington State's CJ Elleby with 46th pick

The Trail Blazers selected forward CJ Elleby out of Washington State with the 46th pick in the NBA draft.
Elleby played two seasons for the Cougars, averaging 16.6 points and 7.5 rebounds a game.
Elleby matched his career high with 30 points in his final game with Washington State, an 82-68 victory over Colorado in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament in March.
The former Cleveland High School star is the first Cougar to be drafted since the Warriors took Klay Thompson in 2011 in the first round, 11th overall.