Abogidi helps Washington St. beat Northwestern St. 62-52

Freshman Efe Abogidi had his third consecutive double-double and the Cougars beat Northwestern State 62-52 to improve upon its best start to a season in 13 years.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Freshman Efe Abogidi had his third consecutive double-double and Washington State beat Northwestern State 62-52 to improve upon its best start to a season in 13 years.

Washington State (8-0) won its first 14 games of the 2007-08 season.

Abogidi finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high tying four blocks.

Myles Warren scored eight points — including a 3-pointer that gave Washington State the lead for good about five minutes into the game — during a 17-0 run that made it 22-8 midway through the first half.

Cougs stay perfect as they finish off non-conference play and improve to 8-0. 👏@EAbogidi posted his 3rd straight double-double in @WSUCougarMBB’s 62-52 win over Northwestern State. pic.twitter.com/s7ckGLlfyJ — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) December 24, 2020

Jairus Roberson hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Northwest State (1-10).