Abogidi helps Washington St. beat Northwestern St. 62-52

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Freshman Efe Abogidi had his third consecutive double-double and Washington State beat Northwestern State 62-52 to improve upon its best start to a season in 13 years.
Washington State (8-0) won its first 14 games of the 2007-08 season.
Abogidi finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high tying four blocks.
Myles Warren scored eight points — including a 3-pointer that gave Washington State the lead for good about five minutes into the game — during a 17-0 run that made it 22-8 midway through the first half.
Jairus Roberson hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Northwest State (1-10).
The Demons, who played their third game in three days, have lost lost five in a row - including back-to-back losses against Gonzaga on Monday and Tuesday.