Abogidi double-double helps WSU cruise by Prairie View 90-62

Efe Abogidi scored 16 points with 14 rebounds and a career-best four blocked shots as Washington State remained unbeaten, dispatching Prairie View A&M 90-62.
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Efe Abogidi scored 16 points with 14  rebounds and a career-best four blocked shots as Washington State remained unbeaten, dispatching Prairie View A&M  90-62.

At 7-0, the Cougars are off to their best start since the 2007-08 season and the 90 points is a season high. 

Noah Williams added 13 points, Isaac Bonton 12 with seven assists, Aljaz Kunc and Andrej Jakimovski 11 each. 

Damari Parris led Prairie View A&M, playing its first game since Nov. 29 because of COVID-19 issues, scored 15 with eight rebounds. 

Cam Mack added 14 points and 10 assists.