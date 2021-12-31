The Cougars were held scoreless for two quarters before walk-on QB Victor Gabalis took over for an injured Jayden de Laura.

EL PASO, Texas — Despite a valiant comeback in the second half, the Cougars were not able to overtake Central Michigan in this year’s Sun Bowl, as the Chippewas edged by 24-21.

Washington State University had a less than encouraging start to the game, as Central Michigan’s offense put 21 points on the board, holding the Cougs scoreless at halftime. The loss of QB Jayden de Laura and receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. in the second half did not help matters for WSU.

Despite the rocky start, WSU walk-on QB Victor Gabalis helped spearhead a gripping comeback in the second half. The Cougars managed to finally get some points up with two touchdowns while the defense held the Chippewas scoreless in the third quarter.

Late in the fourth quarter, Gabalis connected with Dean Janikowski on a touchdown pass to bring the score to 24-21. However, Eastern Michigan kicker Marshall Meeder’s earlier three-point field goal proved to be the deciding factor in this year’s Sun Bowl.