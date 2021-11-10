x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ncaaf

Cal coach says team followed protocols before COVID outbreak

Cal coach Justin Wilcox said his team followed all the proper protocols before a COVID-19 outbreak causing the first postponement of a major college football game.
Credit: AP
California head coach Justin Wilcox, center, stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California coach Justin Wilcox said his team followed all the proper protocols before a COVID-19 outbreak that led to dozens of positive tests and the first postponement of a major college football game this season.

The Golden Bears played last week at Arizona without starting quarterback Chase Garbers and six other starters because of positive tests that knocked out 24 players and assistant coaches. 

Additional positive tests on Tuesday made it impossible for Cal to field a team this week and led to Saturday's game against Southern California to be postponed.

In Other News

Employment attorney on Rolovich's firing over vaccine mandate