Suggs leads top-ranked Gonzaga over No. 3 Iowa 99-88

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored 18 of his career-high 27 points in the first half and No. 1 Gonzaga held off a late rally to beat No. 3 Iowa 99-88.

This was the Bulldogs first game since pausing activities in early December because of the coronavirus.

Gonzaga showed little rust from not playing a game since Dec. 2.

Suggs, the West Coast Conference freshman player of the week last week, entered the game against Iowa averaging 13.3 points per game.