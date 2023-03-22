Louisville's Van Lith, Colorado's Miller return to Seattle for NCAA Tournament

They starred in high school at Cashmere and Kentridge. Now, they're hoping to bring home a championship at the next level.

SEATTLE — Eight women's college basketball teams have arrived in Seattle for the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament.

None of them are particularly close to the Pacific Northwest, but two of them hope to have some home-court advantage.

That's because they're led by two Pacific Northwest products.

For Miller, she's hoping one championship leads to another.

The former Kentridge High four-star recruit is no stranger to success in Seattle. She led the Chargers to a state title as a sophomore in 2017 with 27 points and 17 rebounds in the championship game.

“The state championship feels like you’re about to win a natty," she said.

Miller visited Kentridge today and said all the memories of her high school career came rushing back.

She said the joy of winning it all is a feeling she wants again.

That feeling is one that still eludes Van Lith.

The Louisville standout broke the state scoring record in a legendary career at Cashmere High.

In 2019, she told the KING 5 Prep Zone that she had her heart set on a state title.

“When you start to taste success, you just can’t get enough of it and you never want to settle,” she said as a senior in high school.

Yet Hailey had to settle for second place as a freshman, sophomore and senior.

“I did my best in high school to win a championship, it didn’t happen for me. I do not feel sad about it, do not regret it,” she said on Thursday.

Van Lith now returns to Seattle looking for that first championship, hoping that a home-court advantage gets her to the top.