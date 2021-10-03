x
Woeful Washington season increasing pressure on Mike Hopkins

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Huskies enter this week's Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas on a down note.

Washington finished near the bottom of the conference for the second straight season, going 4-16 in league play. 

That comes a year after the Huskies finished in last place. 

The two-year swoon is raising the pressure on coach Mike Hopkins to get the Huskies turned around. 

Hopkins was the Pac-12 coach of the year in each of his first two years and two years ago the Huskies won the Pac-12 regular season title. 

Now they're not expected to make a deep run in the conference tournament.