Woeful Washington season increasing pressure on Mike Hopkins

The Washington Huskies enter this week's Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas on a down note.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Huskies enter this week's Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas on a down note.

Washington finished near the bottom of the conference for the second straight season, going 4-16 in league play.

That comes a year after the Huskies finished in last place.

The two-year swoon is raising the pressure on coach Mike Hopkins to get the Huskies turned around.

Hopkins was the Pac-12 coach of the year in each of his first two years and two years ago the Huskies won the Pac-12 regular season title.