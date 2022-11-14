Will Conroy Jr. garnering national following, hopes to follow in father's footsteps

Kid Conroy is only 12 years old but already appears poised to become Seattle's next hoops star.

SEATTLE — Every day after UW men's basketball practice, you'll witness a line of succession.

The pass is coming from the past. The shot is coming from the future.

Will Conroy Jr. is the one taking the shot.

If his name sounds familiar it's because his dad is Seattle basketball royalty.

Will Conroy led Garfield High School to four straight league championships. He was the all-time assists leader at UW, and is now the team's associate head coach.

Conroy Jr. is well on his way to inheriting his throne.

"I want to be considered up there with the greats. If not the greatest," the 12-year-old said.

To put it lightly, he's a viral sensation.

"The internet just likes him for whatever reason," the elder Conroy said.

Conroy has racked up millions of views with his impressive dribbling, has captured the attention of various NBA players, and has been doing it for years.

"It just took off like wildfire," Conroy Sr. said. "I think he was 6. We were going elbow to elbow, shooting jumpers in the driveway, and I think he went like 9 for 10. My caption was, 'I'm a professional rebounder now.'"

The Internet fame has since become real life fame and it was on display this summer at the Crawsover's signature event.

"We had LeBron (James) come. He said he wanted to show up and play," Conroy Sr. said.

That's when the kid got to meet The King.

"All the local little kids were on the court trying to get pictures with LeBron, and he sees Junior and he looks twice. And is like, 'Ahhhhh.'"

"He's so big," Conroy Jr. said. "He's very tall. And he's not just tall, he's big and it makes him look taller."

Conroy Jr. says he hopes to grow in the same way.

"A lot of people that got attention early, they didn't carry on with the rest of their career because they got caught up in all the hype and stuff and I try to stay away from that," he said.

He wants to follow a similar blueprint to the throne, but his blueprint comes from the same blood as his father.

That means he wants to follow in his footsteps and play high school basketball at Garfield, and college basketball where Conroy Sr. also starred.

"I want to go here if he still coaches here," Conroy Jr. said of UW.

For now, the focus is on the present.