White rushes for 2 TDs, Arizona State drops Washington 35-30

Rachaad White rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns and Arizona State erased a 14-point deficit to beat Washington 35-30.
Arizona State's Rachaad White (3) runs for a touchdown against Washington during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Seattle. Arizona State won 35-30. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Rachaad White rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns and Arizona State erased a 14-point deficit to beat Washington 35-30.

The Sun Devils used a 9-minute, 20-play drive to pull within three midway through the fourth quarter, then completed the comeback on White's 10-yard touchdown run with 1:11 left. 

Arizona State (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) remains in contention for a spot in the Pac-12 championship game with two games left. 

UW (4-6, 3-4) must win both of its remaining games to reach bowl eligibility.

