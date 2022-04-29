Washington's Emmitt Matthews heading back to West Virginia

Graduate transfer Emmitt Matthews plans to finish his career where it started at West Virginia after playing one season in between at Washington.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Graduate transfer Emmitt Matthews plans to finish his career where it started at West Virginia after playing one season in between at Washington.

The forward announced Friday on Twitter and Instagram that he will transfer back to West Virginia, where he spent his first three seasons, including 67 as a starter. Matthews averaged career highs of 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in starting all 31 games last season for the Huskies.