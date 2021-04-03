Washington women beat Colorado 68-54 in Pac-12 tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Freshman Tameiya Sadler had 18 points and a season-high eight assists, Ashley Van Dyke also scored 18 points, and the No. 11 seed Washington women beat Colorado 68-54 in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.

The Huskies made 25 of 46 (54.3%) overall and shot a season-high 55% (11 of 20) from 3-point range. Washington, which won just three games — and at one point lost eight straight — in conference play this season, plays No. 9 and third-seeded UCLA in the quarterfinals.