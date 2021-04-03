x
Washington women beat Colorado 68-54 in Pac-12 tourney

Freshman Tameiya Sadler had 18 points and a season-high eight assists as the No. 11 seed Huskies beat Colorado 68-54 in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.
Washington's Quay Miller (0), Nia Lowery (15), Haley Van Dyke (11) and Tameiya Sadler (2) celebrate during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Colorado in the first round of the Pac-12 women's tournament Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Freshman Tameiya Sadler had 18 points and a season-high eight assists, Ashley Van Dyke also scored 18 points, and the No. 11 seed Washington women beat Colorado 68-54 in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.

Quay Miller and Alexis Griggsby added 11 points apiece for Washington (7-13). 

The Huskies made 25 of 46 (54.3%) overall and shot a season-high 55% (11 of 20) from 3-point range. Washington, which won just three games — and at one point lost eight straight — in conference play this season, plays No. 9 and third-seeded UCLA in the quarterfinals. 

Frida Formann and Mya Hollingshed scored 16 points apiece for Colorado (10-10).

