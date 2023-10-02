Washington takes on Oregon, aims to stop 4-game slide

The Huskies and Ducks square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

SEATTLE — Oregon Ducks (15-11, 9-6 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (13-13, 5-10 Pac-12)

Seattle; Wednesday, 8 p.m. Pacific

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the matchup with Oregon after losing four straight games.

The Huskies are 10-5 in home games. Washington is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Ducks are 9-6 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon ranks eighth in the Pac-12 giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keion Brooks Jr. is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Huskies. Cole Bajema is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Will Richardson is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 13.7 points, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals. N'Faly Dante is shooting 63.5% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.