Washington shuts down California late for 62-51 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Quade Green scored 17 points, Jamal Bey added 10 of his 15 in the second half, and Washington held off California 62-51 in a matchup of teams at the bottom of the Pac-12 standings.

Washington led by as many as 14 in the second half then held off every charge by the Golden Bears over the final 10 minutes to win for the second time in three games.

Matt Bradley led California with 13 points, but struggled from the floor.

Bradley was just 3-for-16 shooting and missed all four of his 3-point attempts.