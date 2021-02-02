x
Washington promotes Bob Gregory to defensive coordinator

The Washington Huskies have promoted Bob Gregory to defensive coordinator.
Bob Gregory, Washington assistant head coach, linebackers coach, and special teams coordinator, stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against Montana, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Huskies have promoted Bob Gregory to defensive coordinator.

This will be the third time in his coaching career that Gregory will be in charge of running a defense. 

Gregory's promotion comes after Pete Kwiatkowski surprisingly left Washington in January to take the position of defensive coordinator on Steve Sarkisian's staff at Texas. 

Gregory has been Washington's inside linebackers coach for the past seven seasons. 

He was previously a defensive coordinator at California from 2002 to 2009 and at Boise State in 2001.

The Dawgs also made a few more moves.  Rip Rowan goes from Defensive Analyst to Defensive Line Coach.

Keith Bhonapha adds to his Running Backs Coach.  He's now the Special Teams Coordinator.

Co-Defensive Cooridnator Ikaika Malloe changes his position coaching duties from defensive line to outside linebackers.

