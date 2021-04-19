Washington Huskies women's volleyball advance to Final Four

The Huskies trailed Pittsburgh two sets to none in the Elite 8 before storming back to win in a decisive fifth set 15-9 to advance to the Final Four.

The Dawgs have made it to the Final Four for the 5th time in school history, and for the first time since 2013.

Washington dropped the first two sets 20-25 and 21-25. Then they rallied in the third to win 25-14. In the fourth set, it was a tight match, but the Huskies prevailed 26-24.

For the third straight match in the tournament, Washington needed a fifth set. They won the first point and never lost the lead to win, 15-9.

Washington has won five straight five-set matches in a row.

Samantha Drechsel and Claire Hoffman lead the Huskies with 17 kills each. UW's setter Ella May Powell had 48 assists and 14 digs.

The sixth-seeded Huskies advance to the Final Four to face the second-seeded Kentucky Wildcats on Thursday at 4 p.m. PT.