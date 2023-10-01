Washington holds off Colorado 75-72 behind Brooks' 25 points

Keion Brooks Jr. scored 25 points, Braxton Meah had a double-double and Washington beat Colorado 75-72 sweeping the season series against the Buffaloes.

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. scored 25 points, Braxton Meah had a double-double and Washington beat Colorado 75-72 on Thursday night, sweeping the season series against the Buffaloes.

Meah scored 10 points and finished with a career-high 12 rebounds. Washington (12-8, 4-5 Pac-12) also got help from Keyon Menifield who scored 10, and the Huskies finished 27-for-50 (54%) shooting and 12 of 14 from the foul line.

Brooks' basket with 2:40 left put the Huskies up 71-63 before Colorado countered with a layup from KJ Simpson and a 3-pointer from Julian Hammond III with 1:44 remaining.

Meah and Colorado's Hammond each sank a pair of foul shots in succession, and following a Brooks turnover, Simpson laid it in to reduce the Buffaloes' deficit to 73-72. But the squads exchanged turnovers on their ensuing possessions and Cole Bajema made two foul shots with four seconds to go to seal it.

Meah threw down a dunk three-and-a-half minutes in for a 6-4 lead and Washington stayed ahead the rest of the way.

Hammond, a reserve, scored 18 points for Colorado (11-9, 3-6), Tristan da Silva 17 and Simpson 11.

It was Washington's first win in Boulder, Colorado since 2019.