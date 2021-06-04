x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Huskies

Washington hires Tina Langley as new women's hoops coach

Washington has hired Tina Langley as its new women's basketball coach, giving her a first shot at leading a Power Five program.
Credit: AP
Rice's Lexie Ducat (11) talks with head coach Tina Langley, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 89-38. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington has hired Tina Langley as its new women's basketball coach, giving one of the top coaches in Conference USA over the past six seasons her first shot at leading a Power Five program. 

Langley replaces Jody Wynn, who was fired last month after four disappointing seasons in charge of the Huskies. 

Langley went 126-61 in six seasons as head coach at Rice. 

The Owls went 44-4 in conference play over the past three seasons and Langley was named the Conference USA coach of the year in 2019.