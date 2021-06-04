Washington hires Tina Langley as new women's hoops coach

Washington has hired Tina Langley as its new women's basketball coach, giving her a first shot at leading a Power Five program.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington has hired Tina Langley as its new women's basketball coach, giving one of the top coaches in Conference USA over the past six seasons her first shot at leading a Power Five program.

Langley replaces Jody Wynn, who was fired last month after four disappointing seasons in charge of the Huskies.

Langley went 126-61 in six seasons as head coach at Rice.