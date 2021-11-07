x
Washington fires offensive coordinator John Donovan

Washington has fired offensive coordinator John Donovan, concluding two seasons of underwhelming performance from the Huskies' offense.
Washington head coach Jimmy Lake watches the scoreboard during an NCAA college football game against Oregon State on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 27-24. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington has fired offensive coordinator John Donovan, concluding two seasons of underwhelming performance from the Huskies' offense.

Donovan's firing came a day after the Huskies managed only seven first downs in a 26-16 loss to No. 5 Oregon. 

Washington had 166 total yards in the loss to the Ducks, which was the capper to a long run of issues with Donovan's system. 

The 166 total yards were the fewest by Washington since a 2010 loss to Stanford. 

Washington said wide receivers coach Junior Adams will assume play-calling duties for the remainder of the season, while offensive quality control analyst Payton McCollum will be promoted to quarterbacks coach.

