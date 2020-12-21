Walton's career-high 22 leads Colorado past Washington 92-69

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dallas Walton scored a career-high 22 points, leading five into double figures and Colorado breezed past Washington 92-69 at the Far West Classic.
Walton was 6-for-7 shooting and made all 10 free throws for Colorado to notch the first 20-point game of his career and reached double figures for the third straight game.
Jeriah Horne added 16 points, D'Shawn Schwartz 13, Keeshawn Barthelmy and Maddox Daniels 10 each.
Riley Sorn led the Huskies with 16 points, Nate Pryor scored 15, Marcus Tsohonis added 14 and Quade Green 12.