Wacky week for Washington ends up in matchup vs. Utah

Washington's football team has had a wild week. It started with its rivalry Apple Cup game against Washington State being postponed.
That was followed by a mad dash to find a replacement opponent and rumors of games against BYU, San Diego State and even Army floating around.
Eventually, the Huskies landed on a conference game against Utah scheduled for 4:30pm Saturday in Seattle.
The Utes became Washington's opponent after Utah's scheduled game at Arizona State was canceled.
Washington coach Jimmy Lake says he's hoping the Huskies will eventually be able to play Washington State at the end of the season if neither school is in the Pac-12 title game.