Wacky week for Washington ends up in matchup vs. Utah

Washington's football team has had a wild week. It started with its rivalry game against Washington State being postponed.

Washington's football team has had a wild week. It started with its rivalry Apple Cup game against Washington State being postponed.

That was followed by a mad dash to find a replacement opponent and rumors of games against BYU, San Diego State and even Army floating around.

Eventually, the Huskies landed on a conference game against Utah scheduled for 4:30pm Saturday in Seattle.

The Utes became Washington's opponent after Utah's scheduled game at Arizona State was canceled.