University of Washington lets go of women's basketball coach Jody Wynn

SEATTLE — The University of Washington has parted ways with the head coach for the women's basketball team, effective immediately, according to a statement from UW Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen.

Cohen announced Monday that head coach Jody Wynn has been relieved of her duties.

"I want to thank Jody for her contributions to the program the last four years," said Cohen in a prepared statement. "These decisions are extremely difficult, but we felt it was in the best interest of our current and future Huskies to make a leadership change and move in a new direction with our women's basketball program. We wish her and her family the best moving forward."

Wynn went 38-75 overall and 11-58 in Pac-12 play in four years at the helm.

She was hired in April 2017 after UW came off its third consecutive NCAA tournament appearance. She has more than 20 years of collegiate coaching experience, and before she was hired at UW, she spent eight seasons as head coach at Long Beach State.

Wynn's first season with the Huskies was a tough, rebuilding campaign, which resulted in a 7-23 overall record. According to her biography, "She inherited a team which had lost over 85 percent of its scoring and rebounding from the previous year and had just one player which had started a collegiate game prior to the start of the season."