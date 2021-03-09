Going to the Huskies game Saturday? Don’t forget your proof of COVID-19 vaccination

University of Washington fans heading to this weekend’s football game will need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter Husky Stadium.

SEATTLE — Football fans planning to cheer the University of Washington (UW) football team to victory at Husky Stadium this weekend will need to bring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the stadium.

This Saturday’s game against California is the first game the new requirement will be in effect.

UW Athletics announced the requirement on Sept. 7, saying the decision was made “after close consultation with university, local and state public health officials, as well as Seattle's professional sports franchises.”

All fans ages 12 and over will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result taken within 72 hours before the event to enter Husky Stadium. Fans under the age of 12 are exempt from the requirement.

Spectators are also required to wear a mask indoors and outdoors at all UW Athletics events.

Fans can show proof of vaccination or a negative test result at any Husky Stadium entrance. UW Athletics said fans can also get pre-verified starting four hours before kick-off at the following locations: Husky Ballpark, Alaska Airlines Arena, Rainier Vista, Husky Harbor & E12.

Pre-verified spectators will receive a wristband and can use a “fast pass-like” line to enter the stadium at the north, northwest, west, and southwest entrances. UW Athletics said anyone who shows proof of vaccination or a negative test as they enter the stadium will not receive a wristband.