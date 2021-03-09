UW Athletics to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for spectators

Fans attending the September 18 football game against Arkansas State can have their COVID-19 vaccine verification pre-approved for the duration of the season.

SEATTLE — The University of Washington will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for fans at all Husky Athletics ticketed events.

Fans age 12 and over will need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test result taken within 72 hours before the event beginning with the September 25 UW football game against California.

UW Athletics said the decision was made “after close consultation with university, local and state public health officials, as well as Seattle's professional sports franchises.”

Face masks are also now required at outdoor events with at least 500 people, including the Sept. 18 UW football game, and the upcoming women and men’s soccer and volleyball matches. This includes indoor and outdoor seating at all times, unless actively eating or drinking.