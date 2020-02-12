UC Riverside takes down Pac-12's Washington 57-42

Jock Perry scored 21 points, Arinze Chidom had eight points and 12 rebounds and UC Riverside beat Washington 57-42 for coach Mike Magpayo's first victory.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jock Perry scored 21 points, Arinze Chidom had eight points and 12 rebounds and UC Riverside beat Washington 57-42 for coach Mike Magpayo's first victory.

UC Riverside led by as many as 13 points in the second haft, but Washington cut it to 44-38 with 9:03 remaining.

That would be Washington's final basket as the Huskies missed their final 12 shots down the stretch.

Zion Pullin added nine rebounds and nine assists for UC Riverside.