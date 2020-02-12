UC Riverside takes down Pac-12's Washington 57-42

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jock Perry scored 21 points, Arinze Chidom had eight points and 12 rebounds and UC Riverside beat Washington 57-42 for coach Mike Magpayo's first victory.
UC Riverside led by as many as 13 points in the second haft, but Washington cut it to 44-38 with 9:03 remaining.
That would be Washington's final basket as the Huskies missed their final 12 shots down the stretch.
Zion Pullin added nine rebounds and nine assists for UC Riverside.
Quade Green scored 18 points for Washington (0-2), which returned just 35% of its scoring from last season and was picked by the media to finish ninth in the Pac-12.