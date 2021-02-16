Tsohonis scores 29, hits winner as Washington nips rival WSU

Marcus Tsohonis scored a career-high 29 points, including a winning floater in the lane with 2.4 seconds left, and the Huskies edged the Cougars 65-63.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Marcus Tsohonis scored a career-high 29 points, including a winning floater in the lane with 2.4 seconds left, and Washington edged rival Washington State 65-63.

It was an offensive struggle for both teams but a thrilling finish was set up when Jamal Bey only 1 of 2 free throws to give the Huskies a 63-61 lead with 15.5 seconds to go.

Wild finish to the Apple Cup. Washington upsets Washington State 65-63 in Beasley Coliseum. pic.twitter.com/EQPUDHXSiv — Karthik Venkataraman (@KREMKarthik) February 16, 2021

Washington State point guard Noah Williams took the inbounds pass and raced the length of the court, going down the lane for a layup with 10 seconds left to tie it at 63.

Tsohonis went the other way and drove into the lane, making a floater over Williams from just inside the foul line.