Thompson-Robinson has 3 TDs, UCLA tops Washington 24-17

Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and UCLA beat Washington 24-17.
Credit: AP
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) keeps the ball as Washington defensive lineman Tuli Letuligasenoa (91) pursues during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Devin Kirkwood came up with a critical interception inside the final 5 minutes, and UCLA beat Washington 24-17. 

Zach Charbonnet rushed for 131 yards and the Bruins won their second straight on the road, remaining right in the middle of the Pac-12 South Division race. 

Thompson-Robinson threw a 9-yard touchdown to Greg Dulcich for what turned out to be the winning score with 8:19 remaining, capping a 90-yard scoring drive. 

He also threw a 17-yard TD to Kam Brown in the first quarter and had a 1-yard TD run late in the first half.

Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris only threw for 184 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.   Washington is 1-1 in the Pac-12, 2-3 overall.

    

