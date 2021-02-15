x
Thomas and McDonald lead Arizona to win over Washington

Former Husky Aari McDonald had 20 points to help No. 10 Arizona run its winning streak to six games with a 75-53 Pac-12 victory over Washington.
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Sam Thomas scored 20 points, including hitting a career-high six 3-pointers, and former Husky Aari McDonald also had 20 points to help No. 10 Arizona run its winning streak to six games with a 75-53 Pac-12 victory over Washington.

Cate Reese had 12 points, Shaina Pellington had 11 points and Thomas added a season-high seven rebounds for the Wildcats (14-2, 12-2), off to their best league start in program history. 

Quay Miller had 13 points and nine rebounds and Haley Van Dyke had 12 points for the Huskies (5-11, 2-11), who broke an eight-game losing streak at Arizona State on Friday.