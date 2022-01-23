x
Huskies

Richardson, Oregon beat Washington 84-56, win 5th straight

Will Richardson scored 21 points as Oregon won its sixth straight game with a 84-56 victory over Washington.
Oregon guard Jacob Young (42) shoots against Washington in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Will Richardson scored 21 points as Oregon won its sixth straight game with a 84-56 victory over Washington. 

Jacob Young and Quincy Guerrier each added 12 points as the Ducks (12-6) moved up to fourth place in the Pac-12 at 5-2. 

Terrell Brown Jr. scored 14 points and Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 12 points to pace the Huskies (9-8, 4-3). 

Huskies were cold in the first half, hitting 14.8% from the field.  UW only hit 4 of their 27 shots.  They shot better in the second half to end up hitting 30.9% for the game.

Oregon shot 65.5% from the field in the first half, including 8 for 12 from 3-point range, to take a 48-13 lead at the break.

