Richardson, Oregon beat Washington 84-56, win 5th straight

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Will Richardson scored 21 points as Oregon won its sixth straight game with a 84-56 victory over Washington.

Jacob Young and Quincy Guerrier each added 12 points as the Ducks (12-6) moved up to fourth place in the Pac-12 at 5-2.

Terrell Brown Jr. scored 14 points and Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 12 points to pace the Huskies (9-8, 4-3).

Huskies were cold in the first half, hitting 14.8% from the field. UW only hit 4 of their 27 shots. They shot better in the second half to end up hitting 30.9% for the game.