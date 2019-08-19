The preseason AP Poll is out and the Huskies and Cougars made the Top 25.
The Dawgs came in 13th in last year's final poll. They start this year in the same spot, ranked 13th.
The Cougars are 23rd. Wazzu finished 10th in 2018's final rankings.
The Pac-12 North has four teams in the Top 25. Stanford is the only team representing the Pac-12 South in the Top 25. ASU, Arizona, & USC received vote(s).
RELATED: Mike Leach says WSU would start Anthony Gordon at QB if season started now
Below is the poll. The first-place votes are in parentheses, 2018 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2018 final ranking:
Record Pts Pv
1. Clemson (52) 15-0 1540 1
2. Alabama (10) 14-1 1496 2
3. Georgia 11-3 1403 7
4. Oklahoma 12-2 1331 4
5. Ohio St. 13-1 1261 3
6. LSU 10-3 1199 6
7. Michigan 10-3 1164 14
8. Florida 10-3 1054 7
9. Notre Dame 12-1 1044 5
10. Texas 10-4 1005 9
11. Oregon 9-4 860 NR
12. Texas A&M 9-4 852 16
13. Washington 10-4 786 13
14. Utah 9-5 772 NR
15. Penn St. 9-4 651 17
16. Auburn 8-5 578 NR
17. UCF 12-1 410 11
18. Michigan St. 7-6 377 NR
19. Wisconsin 8-5 370 NR
20. Iowa 9-4 330 25
21. Iowa St. 8-5 302 NR
22. Syracuse 10-3 209 15
23. Washington St. 11-2 200 10
24. Nebraska 4-8 154 NR
25. Stanford 9-4 141 NR
Others receiving votes: Missouri 117, Army 94, Mississippi St. 87, Miami 70, Northwestern 63, TCU 57, Virginia 44, Boise St. 38, Cincinnati 16, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 12, Fresno St. 8, Utah St. 8, Minnesota 7, Memphis 6, Appalachian St. 5, UAB 3, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma St. 3, Arizona St. 3, Arizona 1, Southern Cal 1.