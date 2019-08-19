The preseason AP Poll is out and the Huskies and Cougars made the Top 25.

The Dawgs came in 13th in last year's final poll. They start this year in the same spot, ranked 13th.

The Cougars are 23rd. Wazzu finished 10th in 2018's final rankings.

The Pac-12 North has four teams in the Top 25. Stanford is the only team representing the Pac-12 South in the Top 25. ASU, Arizona, & USC received vote(s).

Below is the poll. The first-place votes are in parentheses, 2018 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2018 final ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. Clemson (52) 15-0 1540 1

2. Alabama (10) 14-1 1496 2

3. Georgia 11-3 1403 7

4. Oklahoma 12-2 1331 4

5. Ohio St. 13-1 1261 3

6. LSU 10-3 1199 6

7. Michigan 10-3 1164 14

8. Florida 10-3 1054 7

9. Notre Dame 12-1 1044 5

10. Texas 10-4 1005 9

11. Oregon 9-4 860 NR

12. Texas A&M 9-4 852 16

13. Washington 10-4 786 13

14. Utah 9-5 772 NR

15. Penn St. 9-4 651 17

16. Auburn 8-5 578 NR

17. UCF 12-1 410 11

18. Michigan St. 7-6 377 NR

19. Wisconsin 8-5 370 NR

20. Iowa 9-4 330 25

21. Iowa St. 8-5 302 NR

22. Syracuse 10-3 209 15

23. Washington St. 11-2 200 10

24. Nebraska 4-8 154 NR

25. Stanford 9-4 141 NR

Others receiving votes: Missouri 117, Army 94, Mississippi St. 87, Miami 70, Northwestern 63, TCU 57, Virginia 44, Boise St. 38, Cincinnati 16, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 12, Fresno St. 8, Utah St. 8, Minnesota 7, Memphis 6, Appalachian St. 5, UAB 3, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma St. 3, Arizona St. 3, Arizona 1, Southern Cal 1.