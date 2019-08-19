The preseason AP Poll is out and the Huskies and Cougars made the Top 25.  

The Dawgs came in 13th in last year's final poll.  They start this year in the same spot, ranked 13th. 

The Cougars are 23rd.  Wazzu finished 10th in 2018's final rankings.  

The Pac-12 North has four teams in the Top 25.  Stanford is the only team representing the Pac-12 South in the Top 25.  ASU, Arizona, & USC received vote(s).

RELATED: Mike Leach says WSU would start Anthony Gordon at QB if season started now

Below is the poll.  The first-place votes are in parentheses, 2018 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2018 final ranking:

        Record    Pts    Pv

1. Clemson (52)    15-0    1540    1

2. Alabama (10)    14-1    1496    2

3. Georgia    11-3    1403    7

4. Oklahoma    12-2    1331    4

5. Ohio St.    13-1    1261    3

6. LSU    10-3    1199    6

7. Michigan    10-3    1164    14

8. Florida    10-3    1054    7

9. Notre Dame    12-1    1044    5

10. Texas    10-4    1005    9

11. Oregon    9-4    860    NR

12. Texas A&M    9-4    852    16

13. Washington    10-4    786    13

14. Utah    9-5    772    NR

15. Penn St.    9-4    651    17

16. Auburn    8-5    578    NR

17. UCF    12-1    410    11

18. Michigan St.    7-6    377    NR

19. Wisconsin    8-5    370    NR

20. Iowa    9-4    330    25

21. Iowa St.    8-5    302    NR

22. Syracuse    10-3    209    15

23. Washington St.    11-2    200    10

24. Nebraska    4-8    154    NR

25. Stanford    9-4    141    NR

Others receiving votes: Missouri 117, Army 94, Mississippi St. 87, Miami 70, Northwestern 63, TCU 57, Virginia 44, Boise St. 38, Cincinnati 16, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 12, Fresno St. 8, Utah St. 8, Minnesota 7, Memphis 6, Appalachian St. 5, UAB 3, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma St. 3, Arizona St. 3, Arizona 1, Southern Cal 1.