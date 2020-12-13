x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Huskies

Pac-12 announces final weekend of games in football season

The Pac-12 Conference has set the schedule for its final weekend of football games.
Credit: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
Washington players run out of a tunnel through a cloud of purple smoke in front of empty seats at Husky Stadium before an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Seattle. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no fans were in attendance at the game.

SAN FRANCSICO (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference has set the schedule for its final weekend of football games.

The conference announced Sunday its teams will play six games, including Washington at No. 16 Southern California in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday. 

Oregon will face No. 21 Colorado at Memorial Coliseum in Southern California on Saturday. 

The winner of that game could slide into a rescheduled title game if the Trojans or Huskies are unable to play due to COVID-19 issues. 

Saturday's games also include Washington State at Utah, Stanford at UCLA, and Arizona State at Oregon State. 

Arizona will face California at a site and time to be determined.