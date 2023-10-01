Osborne's half-court 3 sparks No. 9 UCLA past Washington

Charisma Osborne nailed a half-court 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer to kick off a 19-0 scoring run for No. 9 UCLA, and they held on to beat Washington 51-47.

SEATTLE (AP) — Charisma Osborne nailed a half-court 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer to kick off a 19-0 scoring run for No. 9 UCLA, and the Bruins held on to beat Washington 51-47 on Friday night.

UCLA shot just 23% in the first half and trailed 27-15 before Osborne's buzzer-beater. The Bruins then scored the first 16 points of the second half.

Osborne and Kiki Rice scored 12 points apiece and Lina Sontag added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Bruins (16-3, 5-2 Pac-12), who have won two straight since a loss at then-No. 2 Stanford a week ago.

Jayda Noble led the way with nine points for Washington (10-7, 2-5) and Darcy Rees scored eight. The Huskies were held to a season low in scoring and have lost five of six.

Rees scored Washington's first points of the second half, a layup with 2:59 remaining in the third quarter. The Bruins outscored the Huskies 22-8 in the third.

But Washington made it close in the fourth, going on an 8-0 run as UCLA went more than six minutes without a field goal. The Bruins closed it out on two free throws by Sontag, one by Osborne and one by Gina Conti.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies lost their 37th straight regular-season game against ranked opponents. ... They rank last in the Pac-12 in scoring at 64.7 points per game.

UCLA: The Bruins have won six straight over the Huskies, dating to Feb. 23, 2020.

UP NEXT

UCLA: At Washington State on Sunday