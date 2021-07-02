x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Huskies

Omoruyi, Oregon handle Washington 86-74

Eugene Omoruyi scored 25 points and Oregon used dominant rebounding to take an 86-74 victory over UW on Saturday despite the Ducks missing their leading scorer.
Credit: AP
Washington forward Nate Roberts (1) has his shot blocked by Oregon center Franck Kepnang (22) as Oregon guards Will Richardson (0) and LJ Figueroa (12) watch the play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Eugene Omoruyi scored 25 points and Oregon used 12 3-pointers and dominant rebounding to take an 86-74 victory over Washington on Saturday despite the Ducks missing their leading scorer.

Chris Duarte sat out after injuring his right ankle in a loss to Washington State on Thursday. 

Jalen Terry made five 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 15 points for Oregon. 

Will Richardson, who played in his first game this season on Thursday after recovering from a thumb injury, added 19. 

That trio combined to make 11 of 17 from the arc. 

Quade Green led the Huskies with 23 points.