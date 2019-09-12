Killian Tillie made a key 3-pointer as the shot clock expired with 2:55 remaining and finished with 15 points, Joel Ayayi hit another important 3 with 24 seconds left and No. 9 Gonzaga held off No. 22 Washington 83-76. Control of the in-state rivalry remained on the east side of the state as the Bulldogs could never pull away but made the key plays in the closing minutes to hold off the young Huskies. Gonzaga has won six straight in the series, with Washington's last win coming in 2005. Isaiah Stewart led Washington with 21 points and 10 rebounds.